Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

10 May 2023, 14:45

Nick Ferrari loses his cool with caller over Trump's sex abuse case

By Alice Bourne

Nick Ferrari loses his cool as this caller tries to explain to him that Biden’s Democratic nomination could be in jeopardy, a fact that he already knew.

Following a poll that showed half of Democrats want the party to nominate someone else for the 2024 election, Nick Ferrari asked caller Patrick: “Tell me the last time the Democratic Party went against a sitting president in the nomination- it’s not in living memory that I can recall.”

Patrick then tried to explain to Nick what he already knew: “No you don’t understand, it’s not certain that it’s Biden that will get the Democratic nomination, it might be Robert F Kennedy.”

Robert F Kennedy is an anti-vaccine activist and has filed paperwork to run for the White House. He will launch his campaign later in April.

Nick then had to ask again: “No Patrick, when was the last time the Democratic Party went against a sitting president as the nomination for their candidate?”

Finding the answer to his own question Nick said: “The last time this happened, my friend, was 1852.”

After Patrick tried to explain again to Nick that the nomination might be Robert Kennedy, Nick angrily shouted: “I know what you’re saying, I’m not stupid!”

Patrick then again tried to cut in, leaving Nick to conclude the conversation: “Oh for the love of god, alright Patrick do us a favour and go and listen to TalkSPORT, you’re about that level.”

The nephew of President John F Kennedy and the son of US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy, Robert Kennedy is at least the 12th member of the Kennedy dynasty to run for political office.

Another recent poll has shown Mr. Biden trailing Mr. Trump by six percentage points in a theoretical election rematch, raising the question of whether the president is as well positioned as he maintains.

