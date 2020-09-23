Nick Ferrari confronts Foreign Secretary over military use in pandemic response

23 September 2020, 08:40

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari pushed Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to answer how the military will be used in the pandemic response after the Prime Minister's announcement on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson has announced that a series of tough new coronavirus measures could stay in effect for the next six months.

Speaking in the Commons, he said that the military could be deployed in England to help police officers enforce the new restrictions.

Nick put this to the Foreign Secretary to clarify in which areas the army will be used.

Mr Raab said: "The army have done a sterling job throughout, they've delivered PPE, they've helped with the delivering of tests.

"The idea is they're always on hand to backfill some of the public service provision including what the police do in order to free up the front line providers, including police officers, to do more of the things they need to do."

Nick asked, "Are the military going to be enforcing people wearing masks or not having people in their back garden?"

Mr Raab dismissed this, "The point is they will backfill and provide extra capacity where the police need it so that it frees the police up to do the frontline work that's important for them."

He said he "can't imagine we'll be in that position" where the army will be knocking on doors but they are "there as a contingency."

Read more: Let's beat this together: PM addresses the nation with rallying cry

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"

Former Met Commissioner brands military use in pandemic "tantamount to martial law"
Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19

Lisa Nandy: Labour 'want the government to succeed' in fighting Covid-19
Nick Ferrari quizzed the former public health expert

Nick Ferrari grills public health expert over new coronavirus restrictions
The doctor told LBC a second lockdown seemed "almost inevitable"

Second lockdown is 'almost inevitable' - senior doctor says

Nick Ferrari questioned the Health Secretary

"Why is test and trace such a bloody shambles?" Nick Ferrari asks Matt Hancock
Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea as brilliant

Nick Ferrari hailed this caller's idea for dealing with Test and Trace 'tremendous'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

Iain Dale and LBC's Ben Kentish give their instant reaction to PM's address

13 hours ago

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

A second lockdown will "achieve nothing," says furious doctor

1 day ago

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

Iain Dale questions Tory MP on the PM's new coronavirus restrictions as risk level rises

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan have urged Americans to reject hate speech in the upcoming US election

Harry and Meghan urge Americans to 'reject hate speech' in US election
Scaffolding outside Bristol music venue Colston Hall for the removal of the name of 17th century merchant Edward Colston

Colston Hall renamed as Bristol Beacon after controversy over slavery links
Dominic Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

Raab: Government hopes to avoid more 'severe' Covid restrictions over Christmas
Lorry queues of up to 7,000 trucks could become the norm for months after the Brexit transition period

Leaked letter warns of 7,000-truck-long queues in Kent post-Brexit
Students in Dundee's Parker House accommodation are being asked to self-isolate

500 students in Dundee to self-isolate after Covid outbreak in halls
Researchers say symptomless people can spread covid-19 as much as those with symptoms

People with symptomless Covid-19 'driving spread of virus'

Concerns have been raised about the effectiveness of the NHS Covid-19 app

Serious questions about NHS Covid-19 app 'left unanswered' ahead of launch
Misogyny could become an offence under hate crime laws

Misogyny could become an offence under hate crime laws

There is significant support from the public for the new coronavirus restrictions

Over 75% support tighter coronavirus restrictions after PM's announcement
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Tuesday evening

Boris Johnson Covid speech: Watch again and read in full