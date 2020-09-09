Nick Ferrari confronts Matt Hancock on new "law-breaking" Brexit bill

9 September 2020, 09:12 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 09:13

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari asked the Health Secretary Matt Hancock why students should adhere to new coronavirus restrictions when the Government "doesn't respect a law over Brexit."

Senior Conservative MPs have urged the Government not to go ahead with plans to drive through a change to the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland after secretary of state Brandon Lewis admitted it would break international law.

Speaking on LBC, Matt Hancock urged university students to adhere to Monday's coronavirus restrictions which will limit gatherings to six people in a bid to clamp down on a surge in cases.

Nick Ferrari, referring to the Government's own "rule-breaking" on Brexit, asked why university students should respect this law during Fresher's Week.

Matt Hancock responded: "The Government has a number of international obligations and among those is the Northern Ireland peace protest. Obviously the rules of not gathering in groups of more than six as this has been brought in so that's super simple, really clear, and easy for people to understand.

"We are determined to deliver Brexit and the end of the transition arrangements with the European Union. There's been good work going on and I very much hope and expect we will get a deal."

Nick pointed out that the Government labelled the Brexit deal "oven-ready" and asked, "What's happened to the oven and what's happened to the deal?"

Mr Hancock insisted, "We delivered leaving the European Union."

"You're not there yet and you're breaking the law, Mr Hancock," Nick reminded him.

"We are putting the peace process in Northern Ireland first and I'm sure everyone understands why we've chosen to do that."

