Nick Ferrari Cuts Off Caller Who Said Most Brexiters Are Racist

9 September 2019, 08:43

Nick Ferrari cut off a caller when he said that the majority of Brexiters are fascist or racist.

Nick was asking callers whether the Conservatives can recover from a difficult weekend in which Amber Rudd resigned from both the cabinet and the party.

Peter called in, very frustrated with the interview he had just heard on LBC with prominent Brexiter Sir John Redwood and insisting that the people should be given the chance of another say.

Then, the conversation finished abruptly.

Peter said: "People voted for Brexit for a variety of different reasons and most of those people are people who will never change their mind.

"And most of those people are racist, fascist..."

And at that point, Nick cut him off.

Nick Ferrari cut off this caller after he said Leave voters were mostly racist
Nick Ferrari cut off this caller after he said Leave voters were mostly racist. Picture: LBC

He told him: "No, I'm sorry. Peter, I enjoy talking but I'm just not going to allow it my friend.

"We've got to stop this language that one side is racist and the other side are traitors.

"I just can't let that stand. '17.4million, most of them are racist and fascist'. It's wholly and utterly unfair and we've got to take the heat out of the language, we really have."

Watch the moment at the top of the page.

