Nick Ferrari Cuts Off Guest Who Simply Won't Answer His Question

Nick Ferrari was forced to cut off a guest who talked over him and refused to answer his question again and again.

Nick was talking about the shocking report that over half of the boys in Young Offenders Institutes are from black or minority ethnic backgrounds.

He spoke to Dr Zubaida Haque, the Deputy Director of the Runnymede Trust, about why this has happened and she revealed that 60% of young African-Caribbean children have lone parents.

Nick asked whether she felt that is a key reason for why the children being caught up in criminality.

But she ignored his question again and again and after the fourth time of asking, Nick had had enough.

Nick said: "Doctor... doctor... I wonder if I could get a word in. Thank you. Oh... it's obviously your show.

"I'm terribly sorry, I can't go on. Dr Zubaida Haque, thank you. I have tried and I've tried."

