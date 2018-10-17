Nick Ferrari Demands EU Show UK More Respect After PM Dinner Snub

Nick Ferrari labelled the EU "damned rude" after Theresa May was not allowed to have dinner with the other leaders at the EU summit.

While the 27 EU leaders dine, the Prime Minister will not be there. Nick Ferrari pointed out that the UK is still a member and Mrs May should be shown more respect.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Don't you find that incredible? That's just rude.

"Britain is still a member of the EU. So you can come and talk to us, but you're not allowed to eat?

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Now I have to say, I'd probably rather not eat with people like Donald Tusk and Michel Barnier and Angela Merkel, but I wouldn't mind being with Jean-Claude Juncker when the brandies came round, now that would be damn fun, I'd like that.

"But can I just point out to these European leaders, save for this country, what they would be eating tonight would be sauerkraut and sausage and drinking beer and speaking German. That is the reality of it, save for this country.

"That's just so damned rude, just so damned rude."