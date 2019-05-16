Nick Ferrari Derides EU For Holding TV Debate Without The Brexit Party

Nick Ferrari took aim at the European Elections debate, which didn't feature The Brexit Party.

Nigel Farage's newly-formed party are flying high in the opinion polls, but were not included in the debate which featured the leaders of the political groups in Europe.

Nick Ferrari laid into the idea, saying: "The party that is leading the polls in the United Kingdom, which is the second biggest net contributor, isn't even represented in this supposedly super TV show. Neither was Change UK, I imagine.

"Doesn't that tell you everything you need to know about the system?

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"This incredible debate that's supposed to encompass the whole of the European Elections, everything you need to know on Euro News, totally ignores the Brexit problem and the two parties that represent either side of the coin.

"The key issue, along with the collapse of Greece, migration and Spanish youth unemployment, is Brexit. You've got to reflect that. So you have to have someone from Change UK and you have to have someone from The Brexit Party.

"But they won't, because that isn't how the European project works. No dissent is allowed.

"How can you do a European Election debate without looking at one of the major countries which has opted out and not have representation of both sides."