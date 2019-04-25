Nick Ferrari Interviews Extinction Rebellion Protester Glued To London Stock Exchange

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari spoke to one of the Extinction Rebellion protesters who were glued to the London Stock Exchange.

Climate change activists targeted the City today, gluing themselves to a number of the entrances of the Stock Exchange.

Nick spoke to Chris, one of the protesters as he was in position - and found out he ran his own business.

He asked Chris why he was allowed to run his business fine, but he's trying to stop other people from getting to their business.

Nick Ferrari speaking to Chris, who was glued to the London Stock Exchange. Picture: LBC

It's a fascinating interview - watch it in full above.