Nick Ferrari hits out at foreign aid as UK flood victims wait for help

Nick Ferrari has questioned the rationale behind giving £8million to people in China to use less salt while victims of the flooding in Yorkshire are still waiting for help.

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to the severe flooding in the north of England.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson was heckled by locals over the promised funding, which they say is yet to arrive.

But as the latest spending on foreign aid is revealed, Nick asked why that money isn't being prioritised for British people trying to cope with this disaster.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "The people of South Yorkshire and the surrounding areas need £20-25million of funds which they claim is yet to come forth.

"We now learn we spent £45million of funds in foreign aid, £8million of which was spent in China helping a research unit to reduce the amount of salt people add to their cooking.

Nick Ferrari urged the foreign aid budget to be put towards helping flood victims. Picture: PA / LBC

"As our citizens who pay their taxes are shivering in their flooded homes - 500 flooded homes and 1,200 people evacuated, many told they won't be back in for Christmas - that is the picture.

"But we can find £8million to help Chinese people in China not put salt in their cooking.

"For the love of all that's holy, can anybody give me any rationale for this?"