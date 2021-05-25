Nick Ferrari challenges minister as Covid guidance changes without announcement

25 May 2021, 09:24 | Updated: 25 May 2021, 09:25

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari challenged work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey over the clarity of the Government's Covid guidance, which she insisted was "really clear."

It comes after the Government has faced criticism for issuing new official coronavirus advice in eight parts of England without making an official announcement.

The guidance changed on Friday in areas where the India variant of Covid-19 is spreading fastest, including Bolton, Leicester, Kirklees and the London borough of Hounslow.

The shift in their local measures mean people should avoid travelling in and out of the eight areas, with Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley and North Tyneside also on the list. People in the eight areas should also be tested twice a week, according to the Government advice.

Nick pushed Ms Coffey to answer why the guidance was not announced, to which she responded: "I think guidance was announced about how people could be more cautious, this is simply about formalising the guidance."

Nick questioned, "This change took place on Friday but was not announced - how are people meant to discover this, by telepathy?"

Ms Coffey said, "I think the Prime Minister did say in areas particularly affected by the Indian variant where we've seen an increase in the number of infections, that people did need to take extra care during step three, and the guidance simply formalises that.

"We've been in constant contact with councils, local communities, this is about formalising the guidance on the website but the message has been very clear."

The work and pensions secretary told LBC that in the areas with a significant increase in transmissions "people do need to take extra caution and be really careful about some if the travel and interactions that they have."

Conversely, Professor Dominic Harrison, director of public health for Blackburn with Darwen, said he had not been made aware of the updated guidance advising against all but essential travel in the area.

He tweeted: "#localgov areas involved were not consulted with, warned of, notified about, or alerted to this guidance. I have asked to see the national risk assessment which supports this action - it has not been provided to us yet."

Layla Moran, chairwoman of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said updating the guidance without a proper announcement "is a recipe for confusion and uncertainty".

"Local people and public health leaders in these areas need urgent clarity from the Government. Matt Hancock must come before Parliament and make a public statement to explain these new rules," she said.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The caller challenged the Minister over the Northern Ireland border

'Your Government told lies': Liz Truss grilled by caller over Northern Ireland border checks
Liz Truss was speaking on LBC's Call the Cabinet

Equalities Minister fails to name single backer of Government race report when challenged
Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community

Lisa Nandy: Jeremy Corbyn shouldn't be a Labour MP until he apologises to Jewish community
Liz Truss defends law student who said women have vaginas

Liz Truss defends student who could face disciplinary action for saying 'women have vaginas'
Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming

Nick Ferrari challenges trade secretary over UK-Aus deal amid fears for British farming
Liz Truss spoke to Nick Ferrari on Call the Cabinet on LBC this morning

Trade Sec Liz Truss: BBC needs to change "fundamentally"

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The Labour MP said she was "amazed" the country "thought they would get away with it"

Diane Abbott 'amazed that Belarus thought it could get away with plane-jacking'

14 hours ago

Iain Dale challenged the Labour MP

Iain Dale challenges Diane Abbott over 'divisive' tweet

15 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 24/05 Watch Again

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Transport for London welcomed millions of passengers on May 22 and 23

Transport for London sees busiest weekend in a year as restrictions ease
Boris Johnson and Zac Goldsmith were both singled out in the report

Anti-muslim sentiment 'remains a problem' within Conservative Party, report finds
New South Wales is seeing one of its worst mice plagues in years

Mouse plague in parts of Australia threatens homes and livelihoods
Nadia Whittome has been told by her doctor to take several weeks off

Nadia Whittome: Britain's youngest MP takes 'several weeks' off due to PTSD
The pandemic has added a huge strain to children's mental health services

Mental health services for children ‘at breaking point' as Covid adds huge strain
Activist Sasha Johnson speaking during the Million People March in London

Sasha Johnson: 'Four black men in dark coloured clothing' sought over shooting, police say
Tuesday marks one year since the murder of George Floyd

George Floyd anniversary: Memorials across UK and US to mark one year since his murder
Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd's murder in April

President Biden to meet George Floyd’s family at White House one year on from his murder
James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement

James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement
A woman walks past a public information sign in Bolton

Government changes Covid-19 guidance in 8 areas - with no official announcement