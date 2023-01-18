Nick Ferrari grills Minister Robert Jenrick as 'it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way'

18 January 2023, 08:52 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 09:02

By Sam Sholli

Nick Ferrari has told Robert Jenrick there is a "de facto general strike" because of industrial unrest on the Conservative government's watch.

The exchange has come as nurses in England are on strike as their bitter pay dispute with the government continues.

Speaking to Mr Jenrick, Nick said: "And it looks like it is a de facto general strike on the way on February 1st.

"We're going to have train drivers from ASLEF and the RMT...We're going to have teachers, we're going to have university lecturers, health workers.

"There is a de facto general strike because of the industrial unrest on your government's watch."

In response, Mr Jenrick said: "Well, the root cause of this issue, other than the decisions being made by some of the trade union bosses, is the rampant inflation that we're facing as a country and indeed across the whole of the world.

"And so I think the answer to that is not to embed, to entrench inflation by increasing public sector pay in an unaffordable and irresponsible manner. It's to try to come to sensible conclusions.

"And what we've seen today in the inflation figures suggests some tentative as a result of international energy prices beginning to fall."

