Nick Ferrari Grills Tory MP Trying To Stop No-Deal Brexit

One of the 20 Conservative MPs who rebelled against the government in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit has received a Nick Ferrari grilling.

Jonathan Djanogly was forced to defend his actions after Theresa May suffered another defeat in the Commons on Tuesday night.

Tory rebels joined forces with opposition parties by backing a cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill.

It’s intended to limit the government’s ability to change taxes in the event of a no-deal.

Downing Street insisted the defeat was no more than an “inconvenience”.

Jonathan Djanogly came under fire from Nick Ferrari on Wednesday morning. Picture: LBC

Mr Djanogly defended his actions, telling Nick: “Parliament is now coming together to say it will not accept a no deal and that we now start acting to ensure that will be the case.”

But, the LBC presenter hit back, asking: “How do you know it will be so calamitous to come out with a no deal?”

The pair then began to battle other different business leaders, some who advocate a no-deal Brexit and others who don’t.

“We could counter each other all day long,” Nick added. “The point is no one actually knows.”