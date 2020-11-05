Exclusive

Nick Ferrari horrified as nurse speaks to LBC after being arrested for taking mum from care home

5 November 2020, 09:55

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari was horrified as he spoke to a nurse, 73, who was arrested and handcuffed as she attempted to take her 97-year-old mother out of a care home for lockdown.

A 73-year-old woman, Ylenia Angeli, was arrested and restrained by police after she attempted to take her 97-year-old mother out of a care home for lockdown.

Video footage shared on social media by her daughter and former Coronation Street actress Leandra Ashton appeared to capture part of the incident in a car park in Market Weighton in East Yorkshire on Tuesday.

In the two clips an upset Ms Ashton claimed she and her mother, a former nurse, had taken her grandmother out of the home where she is "deteriorating", because they had not seen her for nine months.

Ms Angeli told LBC: "I desperately want to care for my mother at home, which they are not allowing me to do. I am a trained nurse. I have a lot of experience in looking after the elderly.

"What I see just breaks my heart and I know that people all around the country are feeling the same."

Her daughter Leandra Ashton that during lockdown, her family are being "cut out" of the decision making process for their elderly relative.

Ms Ashton's grandmother is suffering from dementia and as she had not seen family since March was "extremely happy" to see her family, albeit brief before Ms Angeli's arrest.

It was then that Ms Angeli was handcuffed by the police while she was driven back to the care home along with her elderly mother.

"We need to challenge the worst virus in this country which is fear," Ms Ashton said, "we are not thinking rationally, we're focusing on one illness. Although it is bad it is not the only illness.

"This narrative of fear of shutting down and shutting up and staying safe needs to shift to living life, not saving life."

Ms Angeli added, "The collateral damage that's being caused to families across the country is huge. There's so much destruction and families are falling apart. It's destroying us."

