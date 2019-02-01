Nick Ferrari Owns "Intolerant" Christian Guest Who Is Against Gay Marriage

1 February 2019, 10:53 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 10:57

This guest said that two men cannot be married, just "gay married" and Nick Ferrari wouldn't let him get away with it.

Nick spoke to Stephen Green from Christian Voice when he was asking what age children should start learning about LGBT relationships.

And when Mr Green made his distaste of gay marriage clear, Nick asked him how he can claim to be a Christian when he's so intolerant.

Nick summarised the guest's thoughts: "So you think gay people are leading to a decline in standards in society?"

Nick Ferrari was shocked by what Mr Green said
Nick Ferrari was shocked by what Mr Green said. Picture: LBC

When Mr Green agreed, Nick told him: "No, we're bringing around a society that's tolerant.

"I thought Christianity was about love and tolerance. How come you're such an unloving and intolerant individual."

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

