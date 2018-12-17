Nick Ferrari Takes On Campaigner Over Tube Drivers’ £100k Pay

17 December 2018, 09:55

Nick Ferrari took on a campaigner who defended some London Tube drivers earning over £100,000, which is more than most airline pilots.

Figures released to the Sunday Times showed one driver earned £103,374 in the year to November while nine others received over £100,000.

The news came as Central line drivers prepared to strike over the final weekend before Christmas.

They’ll walk out from 8pm on Friday with disruption expected until 8pm the following day.

Nick Ferrari took on a campaigner who defended some Tube drivers earning £100k
Nick Ferrari took on a campaigner who defended some Tube drivers earning £100k. Picture: PA/LBC

Chris Barker from the London Campaign for Better Transport believes the pay is fair because it is a “highly-skilled job”.

Nick, however, disagreed, hitting back: “Highly skilled? What are you talking about.

“The train drivers itself, all you do is open and close the doors.”

The LBC presenter added: “A bus driver makes roughly half what a Tube driver makes, are you telling me her or she isn’t under more stress than a Tube driver?”

“I think that’s terrible,” Mr Barker replied. “They should earn more.”

Watch above...

