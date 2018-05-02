Nick Ferrari Played A Child Chess Genius Threatened With Deportation Live On Air

Nine-year-old Shreyas Royal is one of Britain's great chess hopes of the future, but is at risk of being deported. As Nick interviewed his dad, he played chess live with the youngster.

Jitendra Singh, his father, faces deportation after his work visa expires in a couple of months and he will have to return to India.

Shreyas has won a number of national prizes in chess and has represented England on international level

They are appealing to Home Office for Indefinite Leave to Remain on basis of extraordinary talent.

As Nick, who was in the chess club at school, speaks to Mr Singh, he will take on Shreays. Could the nine-year-old beat Nick before the interview finished?

Watch the video to find out.