Nick Ferrari Rages At Caller: "Never Ever Listen To This Show Again"

29 August 2018, 09:12

After this caller declared the IRA bombings of innocents as "collateral," Nick told him to "never ever listen" to his show again.

Jim in Pimlico originally rang Nick Ferrari to defend Jeremy Corbyn's use of zionist comments.

But Nick really lost his patience when Jim tried to justify why: "It's like when people called the IRA terrorists, that was insulting to those of us who are Republicans.

Nick replied: "So blowing up innocent soldiers and horses and civilians and schoolboys in Warrington, that's justified is it?"

The final straw came when Jim blithely said: "It was collateral."

The LBC presenter furiously retorted: "Right. Never listen to this show again. Never ever listen to my show again. i never want to hear from you again, I never want to think of you."

Listen to the full explosive call above.

