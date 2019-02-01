Nick Ferrari Rails Against MPs Wanting Childcare Compensation Over Axed Recess

It would be “extraordinary” if the public was forced to foot the bill for MPs’ babysitters during Parliament's cancelled half-term break, Nick Ferrari declared.

“This does not happen in the private industry,” the LBC presenter told Labour MP Wes Streeting during an interview on Friday morning.

Earlier this week Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom announced MPs faced the cancellation of their February break in a bid to make progress on Brexit.

Picture: LBC/PA

Labour’s Valerie Vas suggested compensation should be paid to MPs for any childcare costs they incur.

Mr Streeting, MP for Ilford North, said he was “sympathetic” towards to the idea.

“Where MPs are making arrangements to have their children looked after I would be more sympathetic,” he said.

But, Nick thundered back: “We pay each MP at least £77,000, it is a fairly busy time, you have to get in nanny or you have to do whatever you have to do and we have to pay for them?”

He added: "This doesn't happen in the private industry!"

Watch above.