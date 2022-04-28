'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

28 April 2022, 11:25

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari hit out at a potential police probe into claims that Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules when he drank beer with party officials, saying he's reached "exhaustion point".

Police say they are considering a letter from a Conservative MP asking them to review their decision to clear Keir Starmer of an allegation he broke lockdown rules following Boris Johnson's partygate fine.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, wrote to the force last week asking them to reconsider in light of the Metropolitan Police's decision to fine the Prime Minister for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street.

Nick said: "I have now reached exhaustion point with these parties. Have you? Do you honestly care if Sir Keir had a beer or BoJo had a glass of prosecco?

"The whole bloody lot of them were probably at it, and a couple of them were probably caught out, let's just accept it."

Read more: Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine

Nick continued: "We are in a cost-of-living crisis, the likes of which we haven't seen for years... Inflation now is nudging double digits. That's going to impact your mortgage payments.

"We've got a crazed man running Russia who said he's ready to use nuclear weapons and he's already turned off the gas pipes to parts of Europe.

"And we're worried about a politician having a beer and a slice of pizza? We have lost all perspective!"

Read more: Family sob for mum and baby killed by missile as Truss warns war could last a decade

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

An urgent review into the MoD's IT system is being carried out.

Minister pledges 'crunchy bollockings' will be dished out if Kremlin has hacked army

Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Says: Welby is out of touch with his dwindling flock

Exclusive
Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

Meghan Markle using 'race card' as a 'decoy', half-sister tells Nick Ferrari

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

'Psycho babble cobblers!': Nick Ferrari slates ex-Children's Comm's safeguarding plan

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Starmer 'inciting hate' towards PM by 'politicising people's grief', caller claims

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Lord Frost warns of possibility of rationing as energy crisis worsens

Nick spoke to Annie, who was on her way to pick up Alina and her two youngest children (pictured) from the airport

'I'm so excited': LBC caller on way to pick up Ukrainian family shares joy with Nick

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

Ukraine war shows Brexit was a good idea, says Stanley Johnson

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

Exclusive
Jacob Rees-Mogg argues a woman can't have a penis

Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can't have a penis and quotes Bible

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns
The Shadow Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Civilian casualties will rise', stark warning of Putin's 'weapons of serious destruction'
A caller told Nick how terrified he was about the Russian invasion. (stock photo right)

Terrified caller stuck in Kharkiv tells of fear on Ukrainian frontline
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

'Why would they stop him now?': Nick Ferrari grills minister over 'pointless' sanctions
Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis
Kate Garraway urged people to keep fighting as she works to help her husband Derek

'Don't give up': Kate Garraway reveals struggle for husband's care and calls for reform

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists

22 hours ago

Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

1 day ago

Harriet Harman speaks to Ian Dale

Harman says 'misogyny is alive and well and stalking Commons' after 'sordid' Rayner story

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Tory MP Jamie Wallis charged with failing to stop after a car crash
Drug addict Laura Heath, 40, has been jailed for the gross negligence manslaughter of her son Hakeem Hussain, 7.

Heroin addict jailed for 20 years after asthmatic son, 7, tragically died 'gasping for air'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has suggested the culture in Westminster could have contributed to a Tory MP allegedly watching pornography in the Commons.

Booze and stress could be reason Tory watched porn in Commons, minister suggests
E-scooters could soon become legal on England's roads

Private e-scooters could be legalised for roads despite soaring numbers of injuries
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he is not "rattled" by Vladimir Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes against countries that interfere in Ukraine.

'We outgun him': Defence Sec 'not rattled' by Putin's nuke threat of 'lightning' strikes
Dolet Hill, left, and Samantha Drummonds, top right, were among the victims in the Delaford Road attack

Man, 28, charged with murdering four family members stabbed to death in Bermondsey
Eco protesters vandalised the BP garage

Armchair eco mob! Cops look on as protesters smash up M25 petrol pumps
Prince Edward's tour of the Caribbean has seen protests over slavery

Queen told to apologise for slavery in new royal Caribbean tour controversy
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/04 | Watch again