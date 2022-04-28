'Do you honestly care?!': Nick Ferrari reaches 'exhaustion point' over partygate

By Tim Dodd

Nick Ferrari hit out at a potential police probe into claims that Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules when he drank beer with party officials, saying he's reached "exhaustion point".

Police say they are considering a letter from a Conservative MP asking them to review their decision to clear Keir Starmer of an allegation he broke lockdown rules following Boris Johnson's partygate fine.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, wrote to the force last week asking them to reconsider in light of the Metropolitan Police's decision to fine the Prime Minister for attending his birthday bash in Downing Street.

Nick said: "I have now reached exhaustion point with these parties. Have you? Do you honestly care if Sir Keir had a beer or BoJo had a glass of prosecco?

"The whole bloody lot of them were probably at it, and a couple of them were probably caught out, let's just accept it."

Nick continued: "We are in a cost-of-living crisis, the likes of which we haven't seen for years... Inflation now is nudging double digits. That's going to impact your mortgage payments.

"We've got a crazed man running Russia who said he's ready to use nuclear weapons and he's already turned off the gas pipes to parts of Europe.

"And we're worried about a politician having a beer and a slice of pizza? We have lost all perspective!"

