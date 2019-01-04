Nick Ferrari Dismisses Idea To Remove Criminal Record Check From Job Applications

When a researcher urged employers to stop asking job applicants if they have a criminal record, Nick Ferrari had one simple question: "Would you want to employ rapists?"

A new report states that one in six people in the UK has a criminal record, but declaring them when applying for jobs often does little to accurately predict the risk of re-offending.

Dr Beth Weaver from the Scottish Centre for Crime and Justice Research, who carried out the research, told Nick that it will give people a second chance.

But Nick asked: "Are you an employer? Would you think you'd want to employ rapists?"

Dr Weaver responded: "I would like to make a decision based on the circumstances surrounding that offence, based on the time lapsed since the offence and the nature of the job I'm employing the person for."

However Nick wasn't budging: "What about a paedophile? Would you be happy to have a paedophile working for you?"

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Dr Weaver insisted that the stigma of a criminal record often gets in the way of someone getting a second chance, but Nick asked: "You don't think there should be a stigma over murder, rape and sexual assault of children?"

The lecturer then insisted it was just about removing a tickbox from an application form and the question can come up during an interview. But when Nick asked her to demonstrate it, things got very tense.

Watch the full clip at the top of the page.