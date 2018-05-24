Nick Ferrari Ridicules Putin Spokesman's Claim Yulia Skripal Has Been Kidnapped

"Is that the best you've got," asks Nick Ferrari, when Vladimir Putin's former spokesman compared Yulia Skripal's video with that of an ISIS hostage.

Sergei Markov, who used to work for the Russian President, insisted that Ms Skripal has been kidnapped by the British security services.

But a flabbergasted Nick Ferrari gave him very short shrift.

Nick Ferrari wouldn't let this Russian spokesman get away with his claim. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Markov said: "Yulia Skripal has been kidnapped by the British intelligence service.

"In Russia, people are aware that Yulia Skripal is not free and the British intelligence service told her to talk.

"It reminds me of British and American soldiers who have been captured by Taliban or Islamic State when they accuse the British and American government policy. It's exactly the same with Yulia Skripal.

"The British authorities threatened her. She is in a very dangerous situation."

Nick asked: "So what are you saying? That someone's holding a gun to her head to make her do all of this?"

Mr Markov responded: "YES! Exactly."

Nick's response was brilliant: "Is that the best you've got? To say she's been effectively bullied or strong-armed into doing it? That's the best argument you've got, is it?"