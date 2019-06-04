Nick Ferrari's Fiery Row With The Creator Of The Trump Toilet Robot

Nick Ferrari was involved in a fiery row with the creator of the robot depicting Donald Trump on the toilet.

Dom Lessum spent $25,000 of his own money to create the Trump Dumper statue, which has been brought over to London for the protest against the President.

Nick spoke to Mr Lessum live from Trafalgar Square - and things got heated when Nick insisted that President Trump was on course for a second term.

Don Lessum, the creator of the Trump Dumper robot. Picture: LBC

Don Lessum, who created the robot, told LBC: "It's a masterpiece. It took a month to make and ironically we made it in China and there were no tariffs on it.

"It's a 16-foot high statue of Trump, doing what he does the most, sitting on the toilet and tweeting."

Asked by Nick Ferrari why he did it, Mr Lessum said: "He's a loathsome character and he doesn't represent America. I want people to know that. He doesn't even represent democracy."

But then things started getting very fiery. Watch the video at the top of the page for the full interview.