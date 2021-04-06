Nick Ferrari scrutinises Nadhim Zahawi over 'unfair' travel restrictions as thousands enter UK

6 April 2021, 09:06

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari scrutinises Nadhim Zahawi over Covid travel restrictions as Border Force reveal thousands of tourists enter the UK each day while Brits are fined for going on holiday.

Thousands of tourists are being let in to the country every day, despite the Government tightening restrictions on British people going abroad.

Of the 20,000 people arriving every day, around 8,000 are tourists, with hundreds arriving on tourist visas issued by the Home Office, according to Border Force staff.

One visa was granted to a tourist from Peru who said on their application form that the reason for their trip to the UK was to “visit Big Ben”.

When asked by Nick why the borders are still open during the pandemic, vaccines minister told LBC: "If people come here they have to have a pre-departure test, they've got to have two more tests when they're in this country, they've got to quarantine if they're British residents coming from the red list countries.

"We've got one of the most stringent border controls related to the virus."

Nick questioned: "How did someone get in to see Big Ben if it's that stringent, Minister?"

Read more: 'Traffic light' system for holidays abroad unveiled - but 'don't book this summer'

Mr Zahawi responded that enforcement has been "pretty good" but "people sometimes do slip through", adding that the "stringent" border system is reviewed and updated "all the time."

"Last week your Government brought in a £5,000 fine if I arrive at the airport with the intention of going on holiday...meanwhile other people can come into this country to see the tourist hotpots?" Nick asked, commenting that "it doesn't seem fair."

Mr Zahawi repeated that inbound travellers have a pre-departure test and fill in a passenger locator form and if someone has gone through that system incorrectly "we'll look at that."

"Ultimately we want to open up air travel as quickly as possible without allowing the virus to resurge in the way we're seeing, sadly, in Europe.

"This isn't a contest to lock down as hard as possible...it's just to make sure that we control the virus while we vaccinate at scale and then open up according to the roadmap as quickly as we can."

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that lockdown measures in England will be relaxed as planned from 12 April.

Speaking at the government's Covid-19 press briefing from Downing Street, the prime minister said he would be visiting a pub on that date as he confirmed the next stage of lockdown easing can go ahead.

Read more: Dates revealed for Britain's first 'vaccine passport' events

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
There are fears the UK is seeing a shortage of doses for volunteers and patients to use.

Callers tell of fears of Covid vaccine shortages after volunteers and patients 'struggle for doses'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
Dr Samir Shah is a member of the commission told LBC there's a whole range of reasons that racial disparity exists

Racism is 'diminishing', co-author of UK race report tells LBC
Labour MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action on sexual abuse in schools

MP Jess Phillips calls for Government action after shocking reports of sexual abuse in schools
Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale hosted a special show

Iain Dale special: 300 years of the British Prime Minister

3 days ago

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

4 days ago

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale| Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

'Link' found between AstraZeneca jab and blood clots, EMA official says
Summer holidays abroad could be following a traffic light system in 2021

What is the new traffic light system for holidays abroad?

Actor Paul Ritter has died after suffering from a brain tumour

Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter dies from brain tumour aged 54
All of Chile's borders have been closed for the month of April in a bid to curb infections.

Chile closes borders for April as Covid cases surge despite vaccine rollout success
Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawihas told LBC vaccine passports raise "ethical questions"

Vaccines minister: Covid-19 passports raise 'ethical questions' but no plans confirmed yet
SAGE scientists say the easing of restrictions on Monday should not increase pressure on the NHS signficantly.

SAGE scientists warn of third Covid wave if lockdown eased as planned in May and June
Captain Sir Tom Moore believed he would live to see his 101st birthday

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family urge people to back 'Captain Tom 100' charity challenge
People walk around a popular eating area in Sydney, Australia

Australia and New Zealand to enter travel ‘bubble’ from April 19
Boris Johnson did not confirm a date for the resumption of foreign trips

Travel chiefs call for clarity over when foreign trips can resume
Youths in Northern Ireland attacked the police vehicle with stones

Police in Northern Ireland attacked with stones after call to suspicious object