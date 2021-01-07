Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over police crackdown on Covid breaches

7 January 2021, 08:47

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment Nick Ferrari repeatedly scrutinised Priti Patel over her views on police stopping motorists to check passengers are from the same household, as officers crack down on Covid rule-breakers.

The Metropolitan Police on Wednesday issued a warning to Londoners who breach lockdown rules that they are increasingly likely to face fines.

Under the new crackdown, which constabularies are calling for around the country, those not wearing masks where they should be and without good reason can expect to be fined, and officers will be more "inquisitive" if people are out of their homes - both pedestrians and motorists.

Alongside this, people attending parties, unlicensed music events or large illegal gatherings, can expect to be fined as well as the organisers.

Nick asked Ms Patel: "Where is the evidence then that people have not been complying and therefore we need to stop them in their cars and knock on their doors if the music is playing loudly?"

The home secretary told Nick there has been "lots of evidence" that people have been breaking rules with around 1000 fines issued over the Christmas period.

"You support someone in Nottinghamshire being stopped to find out if the people in their car are their family?" Nick asked repeatedly.

"The police will exercise their professional judgement depending on the circumstances and the situation that they see," Ms Patel said.

"For the third time of asking, you would support a police officer stopping a motorist to ensure the person in his or her car was a member of their family?" Nick asked, calling the question a 'yes or no'.

"Actually it's not a yes or no, I support the police...depending on the circumstances," she said, "if they see a car that has travelled into a local area that is not from that local area then they'd be absolutely right to question why is that car there.

"Particularly as the advice right now is to stay at home, it is the same message that we had back in March. People should only be out for very very limited reasons."

Sir Peter Fahy, former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, commented on the police clampdown, telling LBC: "The problem is that the lockdown keeps on changing, and it’s a real challenge for police forces to make sure that police officers understand what the legislation says and what the exemptions are.

“We still have this gap between what ministers announce, what is in guidance and what is in the legislation.

“So practically there are real operational problems for the police."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Priti Patel tells LBC the violence in the US was 'shocking beyond words'

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns US violence as 'shocking beyond words' on LBC
Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'

Ex-education secretary gives Williamson damning grade for pandemic performance
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC he thinks the vaccine target can be met

Vaccine minister tells LBC he's 'confident' 13m jabs will be given by mid-February
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority
Michael Gove spoke to LBC"s Nick Ferrari this morning

Gove tells LBC restrictions on flights ‘may go further’ than South Africa ban

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

1 day ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

2 days ago

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

GP surgeries in England can begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rolled out to GPs

Joe Biden urged Donald Trump to 'step up' and demand an end to the 'siege'

'It's insurrection': Joe Biden blames Trump for Capitol riot

S President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Boris Johnson leads UK politicians in condemning 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington
Tom Swarbrick spoke with the photographer who took the shocking photo inside Capitol hill tonight

Photographer inside Capitol Hill tells LBC 'I've never seen anything like this before'
Supporters of President Donald Trump breach the US Capitol

LIVE: Woman shot dead and three others die as Trump mob storms US Capitol
Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building

Congress set to certify Joe Biden's election win after Trump mob storms Capitol
New lockdown measures for England have been approved

MPs approve new lockdown measures for England

Officers on patrol discovered the event, in Exhibition Road, Kensington, central London, when they spotted a large group outside trying to get into an address

Woman faces £10,000 fine after holding NYE party for over 100 people
Police have said they will take stricter enforcement measures

Police will 'target' small core of people 'who just will not listen' to Covid rules
LBC's Eddie Mair grilled the Tory MP

'Wales and Scotland acted a month ago, what kept Gavin Williamson?'