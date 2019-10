Nick Ferrari Speaks To LBC's Angriest Caller Ever

Watch as Nick Ferrari can't get a word in edgeways talking to LBC's angriest caller ever - officially.

Nick from Reigate was enraged about the England rugby match cancellation, Brexit and Speaker John Bercow talking to the European Parliament president.

"It's a disgrace!" was his verdict about everything, although he did reserve a "codswallop" for John Bercow.