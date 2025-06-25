Nick Ferrari struggles to keep a lid on the conversation with caller Craig about benefit claimants

Nick Ferrari struggles to keep a lid on the conversation with caller Craig about benefit claimants

By Grace Parsons

Nick Ferrari struggles to keep a lid on the conversation with caller Craig about the number of benefit claimants.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This conversation comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms a vote on 'progressive' welfare reforms will take place on Tuesday despite a brewing Labour rebellion.