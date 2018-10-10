Nick Ferrari Tells Putin's Ex-Spokesman He's Deluded Over Salisbury Denial

Nick Ferrari was involved in an angry row with a former spokesperson of Vladimir Putin, who told him that Britain has got it wrong over Russia's involvement in the Salisbury poisonings.

Yesterday, investigative journalists Bellingcat identified the second Salisbury suspect as a doctor in the GRU, Russia's secret security service.

Sergei Markov insisted that Britain hadn't proved their involvement in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal - along with the death of Dawn Sturgess.

But Nick told him: "You're asking my listeners to believe that two men came here, they went down to this particular town where two people were subsequently poisoned, they went down once and they went down again, there were traces of the agent used in their hotel room. But they had nothing to do with it?

"Is that what you're asking me to believe?

"You are totally and utterly and wholly wrong and deluded."

Nick Ferrari had an angry row with a Putin spokesman. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Markov responded: "The British authorities gave no real evidence that Sergei Skripal had been poisoned by Boshirov and Petrov.

"There was a lot of contradiction. For example, Boshirov and Petrov say they came to Salisbury at noon..."

But Nick insisted: "The two men are liars. We've seen that. They lied on television. They lied about their identity. They lied about what they were doing here. They are liars, so we don't need to take their words."

Mr Markov hit back: "The British authorities are liars. We have no reason to trust the British authorities because they are lying all the time."

Things then escalated even further. Watch the remarkable video at the top of the page.