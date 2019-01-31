Nick Ferrari Teases Tom Watson Over His Mission To Ban Tony The Tiger

31 January 2019, 11:01

Nick Ferrari put Tom Watson on the spot over his call to ban cartoon characters on food - and it was very entertaining.

The Deputy Labour leader is on a mission to reduce childhood obesity and one of the ways he wants to do this is to bring the rules regarding cereal packaging into line with billboard and broadcasting regulations.

And Nick had a very important question for Mr Watson: "Give me a straight answer: you want Tony The Tiger gone."

When he admitted he was, Nick teased him: "Tough on Tony the Tiger and tough on the causes of Tony the Tiger!"

Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining chat with Tom Watson over Tony the Tiger
Nick Ferrari had a very entertaining chat with Tom Watson over Tony the Tiger. Picture: LBC / Kellogg's

But Mr Watson told him: "We could talk about how sugar leads to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer and even dementia.

"But what I said yesterday is I want the industry to get its self-regulation in order. Right now, the Advertising Standards Authority looks at billboards, off-the-page ads, broadcasts. The one thing it doesn't do is look at packaging which might be misleading.

"I want Kellogg's to be regulated like any other advertiser.

"A third of our kids leave Primary school overweight or obese. And most of the sugar they get is either from cereals or fizzy drinks."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Jess Phillips and Suella Braverman revealed the naughtiest thing they've ever done

Iain Dale Asks MPs: What's The Naughtiest Thing You've Ever Done?

6 hours ago

Suella Braverman and Jess Phillips clashed over the Irish border

MPs Clash Over Post-Brexit Irish Border Question

18 hours ago

Iain Dale heard the reality of what it's like living in Venezuela

The Reality Of Living In Venezuela: "The Supermarkets Are Empty"

6 days ago