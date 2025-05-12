Nick Ferrari won't take this caller's reasoning for the '9m economically inactive' in the UK

12 May 2025, 10:28 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 16:39

Nick Ferrari won't take this caller's reasoning for the '9m economically inactive' in the UK

'British people don't want to pick up fruit'

Caller Liz disagrees with the government's plan to control migration as she thinks Great Britain needs workers in agriculture and other industries struggling to find employer, because ‘British people don’t want to pick up fruit’, also debating how a fall in birth rates is affecting employment.

Nick points out the high levels of people claiming benefits, stressing this is due to ‘laziness’, while Liz insists people staying at home are often caring for relatives.

