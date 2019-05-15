Nick Ferrari's Anger Over Government Not Protecting Northern Ireland Soldiers

15 May 2019, 09:32 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 09:33

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by the government's decision to give soldiers stronger protection against prosecution - but to exclude soldiers who served in Northern Ireland.

Soldiers who served during The Troubles will be exempted from the new law, which would protect them from investigation over actions on the battlefield abroad after 10 years, except in "exceptional circumstances".

But Nick was angry that people who served in Northern Ireland could still be targeted.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "It does seem extraordinary doesn't it?

"I appreciate it wasn't a war in Northern Ireland as it was a war in Iraq, so there are probably different legalities.

"But surely a soldier is a soldier is a soldier, whether he or she is serving in Belfast or Basra.

"They have to abide by the code. So to clear a soldier because of what he or she did in Iraq, but not in Londonderry. It's just baffling.

"But don't worry, this is a government that is tough on Jeremy Kyle and tough on the causes of Jeremy Kyle, so we can all support that, can't we?"

Nick Ferrari is baffled by the government's decision
Nick Ferrari is baffled by the government's decision. Picture: LBC

In a statement before the announcement, Ms Mordaunt said: "It is high time that we change the system and provide the right legal protections to make sure the decisions our service personnel take in the battlefield will not lead to repeated or unfair investigations down the line."

