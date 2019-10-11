Nick Ferrari's Explosive Row With Extinction Rebellion Supporter

11 October 2019, 09:37

Nick Ferrari was involved in a fiery row with an Extinction Rebellion backer after he said the protest group had blood on their hands following two murders in London.

The Met Police have drafted in officers from all over the country to deal with the climate change demonstrations, with over 1,000 people being arrested in the first four days.

After two young men were stabbed to death in the capital, Nick said Extinction Rebellion have to accept some responsibility for it.

That made Andy from Hastings call in to label it a "cynical exploitation of a horrible tragedy".

He insisted: "It's wrong that, because there's a lot of people protesting peacefully that they are somehow responsible for the decisions by the police to allocate people to suppress a peaceful rebellion."

Nick Ferrari rowed with an Extinction Rebellion protester
Nick Ferrari rowed with an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: PA / LBC

But Nick pointed out: "While it's peaceful, it's hugely disruptive in not allowing people to depart an airport safely on an aircraft. So you have to throw huge resources at that.

"But that's wrong.

"It's more important to prevent teenage boys being fatally stabbed in London than looking after this bunch of soap dodgers in Trafalgar Square."

Things then got even more heated. Watch the full clip at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Mark Francois and Sam Gyimah had a huge row on Cross Question

Mark Francois Has Furious Row With Former Tory Sam Gyimah Over His Defection To Lib Dems

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09 October 2019

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Live From 8pm

1 day ago

Candidates' Opening Statements: Why They Should Be The Next Speaker

Candidates' Opening Statements On Why They Should Be The Next Speaker

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Eden gets help from Young Carers MK

Eight-Year-Old Carer Eden Explains Why You Should Donate To Make Some Noise Day

Extinction Rebellion: BBC staff 'unable to get in or out' as climate protesters block HQ

Rebekah Vardy brands Coleen Rooney a 'pigeon' as WAG row over Instagram trap intensifies

Rugby World Cup: Scotland seek legal advice on Japan game