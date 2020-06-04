Nick Ferrari's fiery row with Tory MP over "absurd" quarantine rules

4 June 2020, 14:42

By Fiona Jones

This was Nick Ferrari's fiery row with a Tory MP over the "absurd" 14 day quarantine plan for UK arrivals.

On Nick Ferrari's LBC show, he put it to Conservative MP Andrew Griffith that the Prime Minister is "not doing very well" in PMQs and is "being bested by Sir Keir."

The MP for Arundel and South Downs disagreed: "The role of Prime Minister's Questions is to be broad-ranging and cover the whole area of policy...[like] aviation. Yesterday the House of Commons spent most of its time talking about aviation."

Nick Ferrari said he was "staggered" the MP brought this up as "this absurd quarantine plan is going to destroy" the industry - "that's yet another shambles on the doorstep."

This was after plans to enforce a 14 day isolation for almost all arrivals to the UK were confirmed by the home secretary.

The Tory MP insisted no one had been arriving in the UK from May 23 until now
The Tory MP insisted no one had been arriving in the UK from May 23 until now. Picture: LBC/PA

Mr Griffiths replied that this was merely an example of the government handling conflicting objectives to maintain economic growth and to stop infective people entering the UK and piling pressure on the NHS.

"Why wasn't this done weeks ago, if it's so damned important? Why did we talk about it on May 23 and implement it on June 8?" asked Nick, pointing out the Border Force were not on lockdown during this period.

"Nobody has been arriving at our airports in that period," said Mr Griffith.

Nick responded: "Of course they have, flights are coming in from Wuhan, Mr Griffith. Check Flight Tracker. Flights are coming in from Wuhan and they are walking through and nothing is done.

"You tell me that this government cares about the aviation industry, I suggest you take some time to look at that and research it and you will see."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain invited the caller to co-host his show tonight

Iain Dale's heated debate with caller over diversity in the media

2 hours ago

Former addict tells LBC his truly inspiring reason he's delighted to return to work

Former addict tells LBC his truly inspiring reason he's delighted to return to work

1 day ago

Sadiq Khan upset by verbal abuse of police at Black Lives Matter protests

Sadiq Khan's powerful response to protesters shouting abuse at police officers

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Lee Rigby's mother calls for his image not to be used in 'divisive' posts against Black Lives Matter protests
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will be taking today's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

James O'Brien had this message for people using Lee Rigby to undermine the Black Lives Matter protests

James O'Brien's message to people using Lee Rigby to undermine Black Lives Matter protests
The Nigel Farage Show | watch live on LBC

The Nigel Farage Show: watch LIVE from 6pm