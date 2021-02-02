Nick Ferrari's heartwarming interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore

By EJ Ward

This is Nick Ferrari's heart-warming interview with the inspirational Captain Tom Moore, who sadly passed away aged 100.

After the sad news of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore, LBC looks back at happier times.

In April 2020 the hero the nation took to their hearts spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Speaking to Nick, Captain Moore explained why he always wears his army medals on his walks.

He said: "It's important. It shows that I was part of a very important and super army at the time who were all battling for our country, which we're all so proud of."

"I am still very proud of our country. There is nowhere like ours."

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: LBC

Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

