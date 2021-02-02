Nick Ferrari's heartwarming interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore

2 February 2021, 17:04 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 17:07

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is Nick Ferrari's heart-warming interview with the inspirational Captain Tom Moore, who sadly passed away aged 100.

After the sad news of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore, LBC looks back at happier times.

In April 2020 the hero the nation took to their hearts spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Speaking to Nick, Captain Moore explained why he always wears his army medals on his walks.

He said: "It's important. It shows that I was part of a very important and super army at the time who were all battling for our country, which we're all so proud of."

"I am still very proud of our country. There is nowhere like ours."

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: LBC

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore obituary: The hero who inspired a nation

Sir Tom's fundraising efforts raised more than £32 million for the NHS, walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown in April.

Read more: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19

The veteran set out to raise £1,000 from his charity challenge but his efforts struck a chord with the nation, and praise and donations flooded in.

He raised a total of £32.7 million, with donations from 1.5 million supporters, before his fundraising page was closed at midnight following his 100th birthday on April 30.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

Two callers clash over 'disproportionate' stop-and-search

Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers

Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers
Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force

Cladding crisis: 'Terrified' caller in dangerous block backs Labour's calls for task force
Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab

Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab
The Prisons Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister: Publishing details of Covid vaccine contract is 'national security risk'
Sir Keir was speaking to LBC

Cladding Crisis: Labour to force vote to protect millions of leaseholders

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'

23 hours ago

The care home CEO was speaking to Iain Dale

Care home CEO tells LBC staff who refuse to be vaccinated will have to wear PPE

1 day ago

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The University of Oxford's coronavirus vaccine offers protection of 76% up to 12 weeks after a single dose, a study suggests

Oxford jab protects for 12 weeks after single dose, study suggests
The PM paid tribute to the NHS hero

'He united us all' - Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
Alexei Navalny has been jailed for three-and-a-half years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny jailed for 3.5 years
The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Queen leads tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he dies aged 100
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore obituary: The hero who inspired a nation
Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after testing positive for Covid-19
Lockdown in Scotland will continue for at least another several weeks

Lockdown in Scotland to continue until end of February

S4 pupils at St Columba's High School in Gourock, Inverclyde, wear protective face masks during their chemistry lesson

Schools in Scotland to begin phased return from February 22

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'