Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

By Fiona Jones

Nick Ferrari had this message for the Government after the Prime Minister said "we may need to wait" beyond 21 June to ease all lockdown restrictions in England.

On a visit to Colchester Hospital, Boris Johnson told reporters yesterday he saw nothing "currently in the data" to suggest a delays to the lockdown end date - but acknowledged signs that the India Covid variant is on the rise.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock corroborated this, stating that up to three quarters of new UK Covid cases could be of the Indian variant.

Nick, furious at this development, shared concern to his listeners for small businesses, pubs and restaurants.

"You could not run a business like this, you honestly couldn't."

He continued: "You know that order you put in, we're going to get it to you by November...got a few problems, you'll get it by Christmas...few problems in the factory in the warehouse, the van's broken down, can we get it to you by Easter?

"Now the driver's not well, so can we come to you for the summer?

"No, no you can't. I'll go elsewhere - that's the reality!"

The Prime Minister shared his hesitation to confirm the 21 June 'freedom day' after epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson said the reopening of society is now "in the balance".

Kwasi Kwarteng, appearing on Nick Ferrari's show, refused to confirm that all lockdown restrictions will be eased.

He said, "I really, really want to focus on the 21st of June, but what I can’t do is guarantee – give guarantees – on the 28th of May, which is today."

Latest data shows that on Thursday there were a further 3,542 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Over the last seven days, cases are up 20.5% compared with the week before.