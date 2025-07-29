Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

29 July 2025, 11:08

Nigel Farage blames rise in rape on immigration: LBC callers react

Following an FOI request, the Met have released figures showing that 40% of people charged for sexual offences in London are foreign nationals - and that the number of these offences has doubled compared to 2018.

00:00 | Reform MP Sarah Pochin has new stats that she says proves that foreign nationals are ‘disproportionately responsible for rapes’ in London.

04:15 | Caller David believes Reform are stoking public fear, risking social disorder

05:44 | Caller Tony joins the debate, siding with Ms Pochin.

08:22 | Caller Chris believes this shows a ‘rank hypocrisy’ within Reform UK.

10:46 | Caller Viktor thinks these new stats are being misused in order to push a xenophobic narrative.

