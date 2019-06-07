Nigel Farage Tells Brexiters: If You Vote Tory, You Get A Labour Remainer

Nigel Farage has told LBC he is "not particularly disappointed" that his Brexit Party failed to get their first MP in the Peterborough by-election.

The Brexit Party were favourites to win, but Labour's Lisa Forbes won with a majority of 683, pushing the Conservatives into third place.

Speaking this morning, Nigel told LBC that within eight weeks, his party had got close to a party that's been going for 200 years.

Asked why they didn't win, he said: "Unfortunately, there were still a large number of people who want Brexit who voted Conservative.

"The message is very clear. In seats like Peterborough where it's the Brexit Party against Labour, if you vote Conservative, you finish up getting a non-Brexiteer and putting Jeremy Corbyn closer to Westminster."

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party came close to winning in Peterborough. Picture: PA

Nick asked how disappointed he was and he responded: "Not particularly. I said from the start we'd give it our best shot. We were starting with nothing on data, on knowledge of the constituency.

"I said all day yesterday we'll run this damned close. Well, boy we did."

Listen to the full interview at the top of the page.