Nigel Farage Tells Brexiters: If You Vote Tory, You Get A Labour Remainer

7 June 2019, 08:39 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 09:08

Nigel Farage has told LBC he is "not particularly disappointed" that his Brexit Party failed to get their first MP in the Peterborough by-election.

The Brexit Party were favourites to win, but Labour's Lisa Forbes won with a majority of 683, pushing the Conservatives into third place.

Speaking this morning, Nigel told LBC that within eight weeks, his party had got close to a party that's been going for 200 years.

Asked why they didn't win, he said: "Unfortunately, there were still a large number of people who want Brexit who voted Conservative.

"The message is very clear. In seats like Peterborough where it's the Brexit Party against Labour, if you vote Conservative, you finish up getting a non-Brexiteer and putting Jeremy Corbyn closer to Westminster."

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party came close to winning in Peterborough
Nigel Farage's Brexit Party came close to winning in Peterborough. Picture: PA

Nick asked how disappointed he was and he responded: "Not particularly. I said from the start we'd give it our best shot. We were starting with nothing on data, on knowledge of the constituency.

"I said all day yesterday we'll run this damned close. Well, boy we did."

Listen to the full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

This caller wanted D-Day to be taught in schools.

Caller Is "Incensed" That D-Day Isn't On The School Curriculum

16 hours ago

Iain Dale listened to the amazing tale of a D-Day veteran.

This Is The Moving Call About A D-Day Veteran That Almost Had Iain Dale In Tears

17 hours ago

Mark Harper was grilled by Iain Dale.

Mark Harper Doesn't Know Why He Doesn't Have A Cabinet Role

1 day ago

LBC Latest

The Brexit Party leader outside No.10 Downing Street

Nigel Farage Delivers Brexit Party Demands To Prime Minister

Gay couple bloodied in attack on London bus after being asked to kiss

Jeremy Corbyn tells Conservative leadership contenders to 'bring it on' after by-election win

Chernobyl: Russia to make its own version of critically acclaimed series