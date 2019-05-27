Nigel Farage Expects October General Election Following EU Election Victory

27 May 2019, 09:08 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 09:12

Nigel Farage tells LBC he's working hard on preparing his party for a general election, adding he expects there to be one before the UK is due to leave on October 31st.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, the Brexit Party leader said he was working to prepare his party for the Peterborough by-election next week, which he described as the party's "first test at a Westminster level".

Mr Farage said: "Our advantage is we come off the back of this win, but our disadvantage is that we're so young we haven't got a proper network, we haven't got a series of branches around the country."

The Brexiteer also said he needs to start vetting and interviewing candidates for a general election, telling Nick he believes there to be a "better than 50% chance" that a national election will take place before the UK is due to leave the European Union on October 31st.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

Mr Farage said: "I think there's a better than 50% chance there'll be an October election so I've got an awful lot to do."

The Brexit Party dominated the UK's results in the European Elections, successfully electing 28 MEPs to the European Parliament.

But as pro-Remain Liberal Democrats gained seats in the election, Mr Farage's former party Ukip lost all 24 of its seats.

The Conservative Party suffered a heavy defeat too, losing 15 of their 19 seats and the Labour Party lost half of its 20 seats with Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry pressing stronger for a second referendum.

Read the latest results from the European Elections here.

