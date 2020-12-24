Nigel Farage: No-deal Brexit was never a possibility

24 December 2020, 11:17

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nigel Farage told LBC that the imminent Brexit trade deal represents "a new EU treaty" and that a no-deal Brexit was "never a possibility".

The UK and the EU were understood to have made progress on their differences over fishing rights and "level playing field" mechanisms on competition issues as the clock ticked down to the December 31 deadline for the end of the Brexit transition period.

Negotiators from the UK and European Union have been locked in intense talks for the past nine months over the terms of agreement between the bloc and a newly independent Great Britain.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Mr Farage said: "Well at least the charade is over. We've been put through this agony for the last few weeks that there could be a no-deal. That was never a possibility.

"There was always going to be a deal and it was always going to be a deal that was in the interests of the French fishermen and German carmakers."

He later added: "Bear in mind this isn't a deal. Don't call it a deal. It's a new EU treaty and it's very important that people understand that."

