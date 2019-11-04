Is Nigel Farage Scared Of Standing In The Election? Nick Ferrari Asked Him

Nick Ferrari challenged Nigel Farage over his decision not to stand to be an MP in the upcoming General Election.

The Brexit Party leader, who has lost in seven attempts to become an MP, has decided to concentrate on campaigning up and down the country instead of standing himself.

He believes this will allow his party to get more seats in total, but critics say it's because he "knows he would lose".

Nick Ferrari asked if he was running scared and Mr Farage responded: "What is the choice here? What is more important? Is it getting me into parliament or trying to get a significant number of Brexit Party MPs into parliament to hold the balance of power.

"Which of those two matters most for Brexit and the country? It has to be getting larger numbers elected."

Nick Ferrari challenged Nigel Farage over his decision not to stand. Picture: PA / LBC

Both The Sun and the Daily Mail have labelled Mr Farage 'frit', but the Brexiter responded: "I couldn't care less. This is all about the Conservative tribe cutting together.

"They want to do business as usual and I'm afraid it's just not good enough.

"If Boris Johnson had gone for a proper meaningful Brexit, then I would be right behind him. But he hasn't. He's picked up Mrs May's appalling surrender treaty, put a new wrapping on it and is now pretending to people that this is Brexit. This is not Brexit.

"It does not free us from the institutions of the European Union. What they are really scared of is that I'm going to have five weeks free to go around the country and explain this to people."