Nigel Farage Hits Out At "Radicalised Remainers" After Milkshake Incident

21 May 2019, 10:18

Nigel Farage tells LBC that Remainer MPs are to blame for "radicalised Remainers" after he became the latest candidate in the European Elections to be 'milkshaked'.

Nigel Farage said he blames 'leading Remainer MPs' for a "mercifully small" group of Remainers who have become "totally radicalised" after he was hit by a milkshake whilst out campaigning in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest candidate to be "milkshaked" in the run-up to the European Elections, after Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin were also targeted.

Mr Farage told Nick Ferrari: "There's something really appalling going on out there in our country.

"We seem to have a group, albeit mercifully small, but a group of totally radicalised Remainers who believe that their point of view is morally superior to the 17.4 million people who voted Brexit.

"I lay the blame for this very squarely at the door of leading politicians who refuse to accept the referendum result."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after having a milkshake thrown at him
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after having a milkshake thrown at him. Picture: PA

But when Nick put to Mr Farage that there might be 'ugliness' on both sides of the campaign, the Brexiteer replied: "If anybody who claimed to be a Brexit Party supporter behaved in the way I've seen all over the country, I would disassociate myself and the party from them immediately.

"We wouldn't lie in the road, like what happened in Wales the other day, stopping people coming to our meeting.

"We believe in open democratic debate, we also believe to be civilised with those who have a different point of view."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

EU Election Results Live

Election Night Live: European Election Results As They Happen - Sunday From 10pm

3 hours ago

Iain Dale welcomed Matthew Goodwin on to his News Panel

Brexit Party Will Take Seats From Tories AND Labour, Says Expert

8 hours ago

Mr Blair was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Interview With Tony Blair - Watch In Full

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The Prime Minister has outlined her "new deal" Brexit plan.

Prime Minister Lays Out "New Deal" Brexit Plans

The headteacher at a primary school says protesters have turned "toxic" and "inflammatory"

Primary School Protesters "Whipping Up A Frenzy" Against Head Teacher Over LGBT Book

'Full of Remainers': Nigel Farage slams Electoral Commission as it looks into Brexit Party funding
The claw end of the hammer was embedded in the helmet.

Biker Left With Hammer Stuck In Helmet After Vicious Robbery Attempt

Police in Spain seize record crystal meth haul during raids

The Labour MP was speaking to James O'Brien.

Jess Phillips Brands Anti-LGBT Lesson Protester A "Chancer"