Nigel Farage Hits Out At "Radicalised Remainers" After Milkshake Incident

Nigel Farage tells LBC that Remainer MPs are to blame for "radicalised Remainers" after he became the latest candidate in the European Elections to be 'milkshaked'.

Nigel Farage said he blames 'leading Remainer MPs' for a "mercifully small" group of Remainers who have become "totally radicalised" after he was hit by a milkshake whilst out campaigning in Newcastle.

The Brexit Party leader became the latest candidate to be "milkshaked" in the run-up to the European Elections, after Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin were also targeted.

Mr Farage told Nick Ferrari: "There's something really appalling going on out there in our country.

"We seem to have a group, albeit mercifully small, but a group of totally radicalised Remainers who believe that their point of view is morally superior to the 17.4 million people who voted Brexit.

"I lay the blame for this very squarely at the door of leading politicians who refuse to accept the referendum result."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage after having a milkshake thrown at him. Picture: PA

But when Nick put to Mr Farage that there might be 'ugliness' on both sides of the campaign, the Brexiteer replied: "If anybody who claimed to be a Brexit Party supporter behaved in the way I've seen all over the country, I would disassociate myself and the party from them immediately.

"We wouldn't lie in the road, like what happened in Wales the other day, stopping people coming to our meeting.

"We believe in open democratic debate, we also believe to be civilised with those who have a different point of view."

Watch above.