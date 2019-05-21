Nigel Farage's Response To Electoral Commission's Review Into Brexit Party Finances

21 May 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 11:20

A bullish Nigel Farage told LBC that the Electoral Commission's review of the Brexit Party's finances shows the UK's establishment is "rotten to the core".

After former Prime Minister Gordon Brown accused the party of receiving a large amount of money from small "undeclared, untraceable payments", the Electoral Commission revealed they would be visiting the party's offices today.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Farage said it showed that the establishment is rotten to the core.

He said: "They sound scared, don't they? They sound really really scared.

"We have a different model. We don't have a traditional members model, we have registered supporters. We do it differently.

"As for this accusation that we're doing something wrong, I'll tell you what it is. I was in a room in Bolton last night and I asked how many people were registered supporters. 90% put their hands up. That's where the money is coming from and they cannot cope with our success."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Nigel Farage about the Electoral Commission review
Nick Ferrari spoke to Nigel Farage about the Electoral Commission review. Picture: LBC / PA

Regarding the Electoral Commission review, he said: "We went to visit them last week. They said we had all the right procedures in place. We asked them for a letter to confirm that, they failed to give it.

"Now, in an act of bad faith, clearly politically-motivated, despite the fact we had invited them to our offices. Last week, they were two busy to see us. This week, 48 hours before a national election, they are coming into our office.

"Not that they'll find anything wrong. I've got a team of four accountants working on his, I'm not stupid.

"Once again it shows the establishment in this country is rotten to the core and we need to change politics for good."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

EU Election Results Live

Election Night Live: European Election Results As They Happen - Sunday From 10pm

3 hours ago

Iain Dale welcomed Matthew Goodwin on to his News Panel

Brexit Party Will Take Seats From Tories AND Labour, Says Expert

8 hours ago

Mr Blair was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Interview With Tony Blair - Watch In Full

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The Prime Minister has outlined her "new deal" Brexit plan.

Prime Minister Lays Out "New Deal" Brexit Plans

The headteacher at a primary school says protesters have turned "toxic" and "inflammatory"

Primary School Protesters "Whipping Up A Frenzy" Against Head Teacher Over LGBT Book

'Full of Remainers': Nigel Farage slams Electoral Commission as it looks into Brexit Party funding
The claw end of the hammer was embedded in the helmet.

Biker Left With Hammer Stuck In Helmet After Vicious Robbery Attempt

Police in Spain seize record crystal meth haul during raids

The Labour MP was speaking to James O'Brien.

Jess Phillips Brands Anti-LGBT Lesson Protester A "Chancer"