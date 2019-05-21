Nigel Farage's Response To Electoral Commission's Review Into Brexit Party Finances

A bullish Nigel Farage told LBC that the Electoral Commission's review of the Brexit Party's finances shows the UK's establishment is "rotten to the core".

After former Prime Minister Gordon Brown accused the party of receiving a large amount of money from small "undeclared, untraceable payments", the Electoral Commission revealed they would be visiting the party's offices today.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Mr Farage said it showed that the establishment is rotten to the core.

He said: "They sound scared, don't they? They sound really really scared.

"We have a different model. We don't have a traditional members model, we have registered supporters. We do it differently.

"As for this accusation that we're doing something wrong, I'll tell you what it is. I was in a room in Bolton last night and I asked how many people were registered supporters. 90% put their hands up. That's where the money is coming from and they cannot cope with our success."

Nick Ferrari spoke to Nigel Farage about the Electoral Commission review. Picture: LBC / PA

Regarding the Electoral Commission review, he said: "We went to visit them last week. They said we had all the right procedures in place. We asked them for a letter to confirm that, they failed to give it.

"Now, in an act of bad faith, clearly politically-motivated, despite the fact we had invited them to our offices. Last week, they were two busy to see us. This week, 48 hours before a national election, they are coming into our office.

"Not that they'll find anything wrong. I've got a team of four accountants working on his, I'm not stupid.

"Once again it shows the establishment in this country is rotten to the core and we need to change politics for good."