No-Deal Brexit Benefits Terrorists Only, Northern Ireland’s Ex-Police Chief Warns

A no-deal Brexit would only be of benefit to dissident republican terrorists, Northern Ireland's former police chief has warned.

Sir Hugh Orde also raised wider security concerns if Britain leaves the bloc without an agreement on March 29th.

He spoke as the government considered whether to back a Labour amendment to the Brexit deal to guarantee workers’ rights.

Theresa May is trying to win over support from MPs before they vote on her Brexit deal next week.

Sir Hugh Orde said a no-deal Brexit would only be a benefit to dissident republican terrorists. Picture: LBC/PA

The Prime Minister has warned of “uncharted territory” if, as is expected, she loses.

Sir Hugh was Chief Constable of the Police Service Northern Ireland between 2002 and 2009.

He warned of the potential consequences on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

In an LBC interview with Nick Ferrari, he said: “The 310-miles of border will have to have some form of control unless you have a customs union.

“As I have said during the debates on Brexit that will be a real issue because it becomes a security target and equally important it puts in place something no one wants to see for political reasons.

“It will be a benefit to one group and that will be dissident republican terrorists.”