No-Deal Brexit Plans: LBC Goes Inside A Medicine Stockpiling Warehouse

As the government increases their planning for a no-deal Brexit, LBC went inside a medicine stockpiling facility.

Pharmaceutical companies have been stockpiling prescription medicines to ensure patients can receive the drugs they need if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

That's because the majority of medicines are imported from the continent, meaning there are fears over supplies in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

LBC reporter Matthew Thompson was given exclusive access to one of the stockpiles - Eisai Ltd's Manufacturing Facility in Hatfield.