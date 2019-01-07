No-Deal Brexit Plans: LBC Goes Inside A Medicine Stockpiling Warehouse

7 January 2019, 18:10

As the government increases their planning for a no-deal Brexit, LBC went inside a medicine stockpiling facility.

Pharmaceutical companies have been stockpiling prescription medicines to ensure patients can receive the drugs they need if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

That's because the majority of medicines are imported from the continent, meaning there are fears over supplies in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

LBC reporter Matthew Thompson was given exclusive access to one of the stockpiles - Eisai Ltd's Manufacturing Facility in Hatfield.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and Paddy Ashdown

"A Patriot. A Hero. A Leader": Iain Dale Pays Emotional Tribute To Paddy Ashdown

15 days ago

Iain Dale

Heartbreaking Call From Man Whose Wife Wants To Take Their Own Life

19 days ago

Iain Dale in the LBC studio

Grieving Mother Opens Up About Suicide In Powerful Call To Iain Dale

19 days ago