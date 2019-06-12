No Sane Person Would Take No-Deal Brexit Off The Table, Says Nick Ferrari

12 June 2019, 10:03

Nick Ferrari insisted that a no-deal Brexit HAS to be on the table as part of negotiations with the European Union.

Labour has tabled a cross-party motion that would allow MPs to take control of the parliamentary agenda, giving them the chance to introduce measures, including legislation, that could help avoid a no deal Brexit at the end of October.

However, Nick insists that no sane person would want to remove one of our major negotiating tactics.

Nick Ferrari insists no-deal Brexit has to be on the table
Nick Ferrari insists no-deal Brexit has to be on the table. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "I do not want a no-deal Brexit. I don't see it as a nightmare scenario. I think there will still be water in the taps, I think the traffic lights will still work, planes will still take off and your bank account will still be sound. But it is not a desirable scenario.

"I've done a couple of deals - nothing like taking Britain out of Europe - but when you sit across the table from somebody in a situation like this and you narrow your eyes, you have to have the option that you can walk away.

"I cannot for the life of me see why any sane person would take that away.

"Because what you're ultimately saying is that this country does not have the ability on November 1st to move on and continue with its life and that is simply wrong."

Hear the full monologue at the top of the page.

