'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

26 March 2021, 08:16 | Updated: 26 March 2021, 08:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC there are 'No immediate plans' to introduce Covid passports for pubs.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson sought to calm fears over the possible introduction of coronavirus certificates after publicans criticised his suggestion that it may be up to landlords to decide to request proof of vaccination in venues.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari the Housing Secretary confirmed the Government had "no immediate plans" to introduce the documents.

Hospitality industry bodies hit out at the idea of punters providing their vaccination status.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UKHospitality trade body, said it is "crucial" that visits to pubs and restaurants are not subject to mandatory vaccination certification.

"It is simply unworkable, would cause conflict between staff and customers and almost certainty result in breaches of equality rules," she said.

The British Beer and Pub Association said the requirement would not be "appropriate or necessary".

