Nurseries are "Covid-secure", insists Priti Patel

7 January 2021, 10:00

By Fiona Jones

This is the moment that Home Secretary Priti Patel told Nick Ferrari that nurseries for tots are "Covid-safe."

She defended the PM's choice to keep early learning institutions open as Nick questioned her on the logic of the new lockdown restrictions.

"How is a nursery a safe environment, Home Secretary?" Nick asked, "Little children, understandably, have no respect or even knowledge of Covid restrictions. Explain to me how a nursery is a Covid secure premises."

Ms Patel responded: "They are Covid-secure because people who are running nurseries, they are not only practitioners in education but they are following public guidance on how to put in force coronavirus regulations.

"The areas and the settings that are open are all with the coronavirus measures in place...No parent will put their child in a situation where the environment is not compliant."

The Home Secretary said over the last year "every single setting", whether social, retail or in this case educational, has changed due to the pandemic.

Early Years Alliance chief Neil Leitch, who represents over 14,000 early years settings, responded: "They're certainly doing everything they possibly can to keep these environments safe.

"With all due respect to the home secretary, given that on one day we're told it's absolutely safe to keep primary schools open and 24 hours later there was a complete reversal, I think I'd rather get the reassurance based on evidence. That's what we've been asking for."

Mr Leitch told Nick early years educators are calling for mass testing and priority for vaccinations.

"The main reason we're being asked to open is because the home secretary knows we've been so appallingly treated that if many providers close their doors, whether that be a childminder or a nursery, they may well not reopen.

"I would suggest this is more political than anything else."

Read more: Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over police crackdown on Covid breaches

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Priti Patel tells LBC the violence in the US was 'shocking beyond words'

Home Secretary Priti Patel condemns US violence as 'shocking beyond words' on LBC
Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over new Covid police powers

Nick Ferrari scrutinises Priti Patel over police crackdown on Covid breaches
Justine Greening told LBC that Gavin Williamson's grade would be 'Must Try Harder'

Ex-education secretary gives Williamson damning grade for pandemic performance
Nadhim Zahawi told LBC he thinks the vaccine target can be met

Vaccine minister tells LBC he's 'confident' 13m jabs will be given by mid-February
Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m excluded from Government support

Nick Ferrari challenges Zahawi over 3m still excluded from Government support
The Police Federation chair has said officers should have vaccine priority

Police Federation chair calls for officers to have vaccine priority

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The distraught caller told LBC she was living on "minus £27 per month after I've paid my bills, I have nothing left for food."

'Desperate' caller tells LBC she just has 'no money left for food'

1 day ago

The caller was speaking to Iain Dale

Caller breaks down explaining grandson's harrowing Covid experience

2 days ago

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

David Davis: Remainers will realise Brexit was nothing to worry about

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment has been a discussion since the Capitol protests

The US constitution’s 25th Amendment explained and simplified
Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference at 5pm on Thursday

Covid: PM to hold press conference as Oxford vaccine rolled out to GPs
A state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo

Coronavirus: Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo

GP surgeries in England can begin administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine rolled out to GPs

Joe Biden urged Donald Trump to 'step up' and demand an end to the 'siege'

'It's insurrection': Joe Biden blames Trump for Capitol riot

S President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Boris Johnson leads UK politicians in condemning 'disgraceful scenes' in Washington
Tom Swarbrick spoke with the photographer who took the shocking photo inside Capitol hill tonight

Photographer inside Capitol Hill tells LBC 'I've never seen anything like this before'
Supporters of President Donald Trump breach the US Capitol

LIVE: Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ of power after four die in clashes at Capitol
James O'Brien's reaction to US Capitol pro-Trump riot

James O'Brien's reaction to US Capitol pro-Trump riot

New lockdown measures for England have been approved

MPs approve new lockdown measures for England