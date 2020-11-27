Older caller plans to break Christmas Covid rules due to 'loneliness'

27 November 2020, 11:19

By Fiona Jones

This caller in her 70s is planning to break Christmas Covid rules by visiting all members of her family because her mental health is suffering.

Caller Susan, an Alzheimer's carer, told Nick she will also be hugging her children and grandchildren, despite chief medical officer Chris Whitty advising against this in Thursday's No10 coronavirus briefing.

The Government's Covid Christmas regulation is that three households may exclusively bubble up from December 23rd to December 27th in order to celebrate the festivities.

Bubbles will only be able to gather in private homes, go to outdoor public spaces and attend places of worship together - but they will not be able to meet together in hospitality settings.

However Susan dismissed these rules and said she will visit all her relatives by entering two social bubbles.

Nick asked: "Aren't you not worried that if you have got it you could move it from bubble A to bubble B?"

"Possibly but I'm pretty confident I haven't got it," she replied.

Speaking of her children, she said: "They'll go along with what I want because they worry about my mental health.

"As Chris Whitty and co have occasionally mentioned, mental health is a crucial thing in all this.

"You can't lock people up for months and months and months and expect them to stay sane."

