Nick Ferrari Explains Why We Should Welcome Donald Trump To The UK

23 April 2019, 10:04 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 15:56

Nick Ferrari takes aim at John Bercow over his stance on not allowing Donald Trump to address Parliament ahead of an expected state visit for the US President.

Speaker John Bercow said that he is 'not minded' to invite the US President to address Parliament if he is to visit the UK this summer.

It is expected that Buckingham Palace are to announce a state visit for Donald Trump to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

But Nick Ferrari thought that it was "truly extraordinary" that Mr Bercow has decided that the President can not address the Commons.

"You can't have one person acting as the referee as to whether a President can address the Houses of Parliament, and not just because you don't like him or agree with his policies," Nick said.

"This is outrageous!"

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

The Speaker faced criticism in 2017 for saying that President Trump should not be allowed to speak in the Commons, saying that addressing Parliament was 'not an automatic right' but instead an 'earned honour'.

President Trump visited the UK on a 'working visit' following a NATO summit in July, where he dined with the Prime Minister at Blenheim Palace before meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Tens of thousands protested against the Presidents visit, with some demonstrators flying a giant balloon depicting the President as an angry baby in Parliament Square.

