Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

“This is the problem when you give some people a high-vis vest and/or a clipboard”: Nick Ferrari said, condemning the officers for confiscating harmless belongings as people waited in line.

Nick Ferrari has condemned some security officers for taking mourners' seemingly innocent items as they waited in line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state.

The conversation comes after reports security personnel were confiscating hand sanitiser and sweets from people, some of them elderly mourners, including “one woman’s single Werther’s Original”.

“What damage could an elderly lady do with a Werther’s Original?” Nick asked in disbelief.

“This is the problem when you give some people a high-vis vest and/or a clipboard. They suddenly think they have that level of power.”

Nick had previously expressed concern saying: “I remember quite a lot of you (listeners) got very angry earlier in the week when I said I do hope the police and security services have the right spirit with the people who are queuing”.

“How do you react now?”

Jane, 53 said: “I cried and cried and begged and begged, they nearly took my makeup too but I hid that. They did let me keep my perfume.”

“What do they think she’s going to do with a half-bottle of Chanel No.5?” Nick queried.

The queue to see the catafalque upon which the Queen’s coffin rests in the Palace of Westminster is now about 5 miles long, with a wait of up to 30 hours.