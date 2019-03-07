Philip Hammond Tells Police Forces: “Divert Resources To Tackle Knife Crime”

7 March 2019, 16:04

Police forces should divert resources from “lower priority” areas to tackle the recent surge of knife crime, Philip Hammond has told LBC.

The Chancellor said: “If your house is on fire then you stop painting it, you get a bucket and you put out the fire”.

He also said the spate of stabbings was down to a “multiplicity of factors” and falling police numbers was one of the reasons.

Philip Hammond spoke to LBC on Thursday morning
Philip Hammond spoke to LBC on Thursday morning. Picture: LBC

Mr Hammond added forces will have access to almost a billion pounds of extra funding from next month.

But, he urged police chiefs to act immediately by reorganising their resources.

He said: “We need police commissioners, chief constables, to look very carefully at what their doing across a range of activities and say to themselves: ‘What I need to do now is take people away from lower priority areas of policing activity and surge them into tackling knife crime on the streets’.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale and Dr Kehinde Andrews

Fury As Guest Claims You Can’t Be A Black Activist And A Tory

2 days ago

Nimco Ali told LBC why she now supports a no-deal Brexit

Remainer Passionately Explains Why She’s Happy With A No-Deal Brexit

7 days ago

The caller claimed Jeremy Corbyn is the Messiah

“The Messiah!” Caller Claims Jeremy Corbyn Is The Second Coming Of Christ

8 days ago